Revolution Festival: 20 years of The Falkirk Wheel

Revolution 20 Festival saw visitors flocking to the local tourist attraction to take part in a wide variety of activities that were held throughout the day.

As well as the regular activities on offer at the Wheel, including the boat trips, Scottish Canals had organised other attractions including inflatables, a paint colour 'fight’, stilt walkers, jugglers, a DJ and live music on the stage.

There was something for everyone to enjoy during the celebrations as the sun shone.

Falkirk Herald photographer Michael Gillen captured many moments from the day.

The Falkirk Wheel, which is the world's first - and only - revolving boat lift, opened to the public in 2002 after its completion as part of the Millenium Link project re-connecting the Union and the Forth and Clyde canals.

Highland dancer Sarah Williamson, 18, from Falkirk, entertaining the crowd.

A number of entertainers were on hand on the day.

A special cake to celebrate the occasion.

The artistes helping Scottish Canals to mark the 20th anniversary of the Wheel.