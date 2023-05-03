The Reverend Bill Thomson had led the congregation at Stenhouse & Carron Church in Stenhousemuir for over 16 years.

He died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, April 18, aged 72. The minister had preached his last sermon in the Church Street building only two days earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family, friends and members of the congregation in Stenhousemuir, as well as others across the district and further afield, have been left stunned by his untimely passing.

Rev. Bill Thomson of Stenhouse & Carron Church

Last year, The Falkirk Herald told how on June 11 he walked his only daughter Elise down the aisle at Stenhouse & Carron for her wedding before performing the marriage ceremony. In 2016, he also conducted the wedding of his son Craig at Glasgow University Chapel.

After her wedding ceremony, Elise said: "It was a very emotional day. Dad was determined that he wasn’t going to neglect any of his duties – for either role.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rev. Thomson had several roles before studying divinity, including in a band, an insurance salesman, a dental technician and a lollipop man.

He was initially at the Stenhousemuir church during his training for the ministry before being called to Craigie Church in Perth but returned to this area when the charge became vacant.

A spokesperson for the congregation said: “Everyone at Stenhouse & Carron were stunned and saddened by the sudden death of our popular minister. Bill original had been placed at Stenhouse and Carron during his training for the ministry. His enthusiastic and passionate delivery of his sermons was enjoyed and the help and support he provided to the then minister, Rev. Robert Hardie was greatly appreciated.

"He subsequently went to Craigie Church in Perth but when Rev. Hardie retired ,he was called to return to Stenhouse and Carron. He cared deeply for his church and congregation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He served Stenhouse & Carron faithfully for over 16 years and supported many members of the congregation and parish through difficult and challenging times. During lockdown he went digital and kept in contact delivering adapted services via Facebook with continued support for his congregation. After lockdown he continued to provide sermons for those unable to attend.

“The two pillars of his life were his church family and his own family and the congregation are keeping his wife Evelyn, his daughter Elise, husband Tom, his son Craig, his wife Ashley and his beloved grandchildren, Finlay and Elsie in their thoughts and prayers.”