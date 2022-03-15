Reunion plans for former Falkirk congregation of Erskine Church

The church merged with Falkirk Old and St Modan’s to become Trinity Church in 2014.

Organiser George Honeymoon already has around 130 names for those hoping to attend the event in Beancross, Polmont on Saturday, April 23 from 2-5pm.

Anyone else who wants to go along should call him on 01324 562921.

The former Erskine Parish Church

The former church building close to the town centre is to be converted into flats after Falkirk Council granted planning permission for the work in January last year.

After the building was no longer used as a church it was purchased by businesswoman Gina Fyffe.

She had intended that the building should be for community use – but the cost of upkeep has made that “financially non-viable”.

Architects 3Dreid who applied for the planning consent said it will be a ‘sensitive conversion’ to form a high quality residential development.

