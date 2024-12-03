Reunion for Tryst Youth Club’s winning footballers from 1974

A reunion is planned for later this month of all those involved in a historic football victory.

It is 50 years since the members of Tryst Youth Club in Stenhousemuir represented Scotland in the British Youth Club final.

Former player Ronnie Jenkins has fond memories of the successful cup final over two legs which saw the 20 young footballers from Stenhousemuir up against Devonport Dockers Youth Club which had 2000 members.

Now he has arranged a reunion to mark the landmark victory and hopes to get everyone together on Monday, December 30 from 2pm in the Talk of the Town in Stenhousemuir.

Ronnie said: “I chose it for the gathering as at the time the bar was owned by David Cattenach and Jim Brogan of Celtic and they helped us finance the trip south for the away tie. Anyone who has links to Tryst Youth Club from that era is welcome to attend.”

He is also keen to get in touch with a few of the players he has lost touch with, particularly the winning team’s goalkeeper from 1974, Calum Frame, as well as Jim Waugh and Ian Lamberton.”

Anyone looking for more details can contact Ronnie on Facebook or speak to his brother Brian at the Ochilview Bar.