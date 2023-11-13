Retail park bosses claim new speed bumps are 'temporary' measure as Falkirk Council leader demands they have rethink

The row over the introduction of new speed bumps at Falkirk Central Retail Park took a U-turn when bosses claimed they were just a “temporary measure”.

The retail park management posted a short statement earlier online saying: “Please note that the recently installed speed bumps are a temporary measure as part of the site refurbishment works.

"They are due to be removed in the next few days.”

The statement from Corona Vulcan Falkirk Ltd comes after scores of motorists took to social media themselves, complaining about the bumps and the detrimental impact they were having on their vehicles and on the traffic situation at the retail park.

Central Retail Park bosses claim the speed bumps are temporary (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

One angry car owner said: “They are horrendous. They are far too high and vehicles are almost coming to a stop to negotiate them – I saw one small car fail to give enough power, hit the bump and bounce back.

"They are also causing traffic to tailback. When I was there at 1.45pm traffic was backed up onto Ladysmill. It’s so bad it’s going to discourage people from shopping there.”

The situation at the retail park came to the attention of Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn.

She said: “While Central Retail Park is privately owned and operated, they are a key partner in Falkirk’s wider appeal to shoppers across Falkirk district and beyond. I’d encourage the owners of the retail park to think long and hard about the impact these changes are having, not just on shoppers, but businesses and staff too, and come

to a reasonable solution that protects their interests while ensuring access to the retail park for all users.”

Councillor Iain Sinclair added: "I’ve been trying to get the owners of Central Retail Park to engage on the issue and impact of parking restrictions since August and,

regrettably, this has been met with silence.

“The introduction of speed calming measures, as extreme as these new speed-bumps are, is the latest decision that has angered residents, and those from outwith Falkirk, who use the retail park regularly.

"I’ll continue, alongside Councillor Meiklejohn, to try to engage with those responsible for the retail park, but I’d encourage them to rethink these decisions as soon as