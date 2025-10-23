Resurfacing works lead to week-long road closure in Falkirk area village

Carriageway resurfacing works mean motorists will have to find another route to take for the next week or so.

Falkirk Council has made an order, under section 14(1) of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, to temporarily prohibit vehicles on Ochiltree Terrace, in Camelon, from its junction with Clarinda Avenue to its road end from 07.30am on Monday, October 27 to 5pm on Monday, November 3. No alternative diversion route available, but local access will be maintained as far as practically possible.