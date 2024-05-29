Resurfacing works lead to series of road closures in Falkirk area at the start of next month
BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, is set to resurface a 1km stretch of the M876 at Junction 2 eastbound.
To allow for the works to be carried out safely, the eastbound M876, between M80 Junction 8 and M9 Junction 8, will be closed from 7.30pm until 6am on the Wednesday, June 5, Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7.
During this period of closure, a signed diversion route will be in place directing traffic via Junction 8 on the M80, onto Junction 9 on the M9, before rejoining the M876 at Junction 7 on the M9.
This diversion will add approximately six minutes and 5.4 miles to affected journeys.
Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “These surfacing works will improve the road quality and safety for motorists using this section of the M876.”
