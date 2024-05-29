Resurfacing works lead to series of road closures in Falkirk area at the start of next month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A series of overnight road closures will take place on the M876 over the first week of June to allow vital resurfacing works to take place.

BEAR Scotland, Transport Scotland’s operating company, is set to resurface a 1km stretch of the M876 at Junction 2 eastbound.

To allow for the works to be carried out safely, the eastbound M876, between M80 Junction 8 and M9 Junction 8, will be closed from 7.30pm until 6am on the Wednesday, June 5, Thursday, June 6 and Friday, June 7.

During this period of closure, a signed diversion route will be in place directing traffic via Junction 8 on the M80, onto Junction 9 on the M9, before rejoining the M876 at Junction 7 on the M9.

The works will take place on a stretch of the M876

This diversion will add approximately six minutes and 5.4 miles to affected journeys.