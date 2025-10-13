Resurfacing works lead to road closures in Falkirk area

A number of roads will be closed to traffic over the coming days and weeks to allow resurfacing works to be carried out.

Hazeldean Avenue, Bo’ness, from its junction with Crawfield Road, to a point 50 metres east of its junction with Firwood Drive, and Woodlands Drive, from the junction at Hazeldean Avenue for 50 metres, will be closed until 5pm on Sunday, October 19.

No alternative route is available, but local access will be maintained as much as possible.

Visit the Public Notice Portal for more information.