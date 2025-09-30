Residents urged to show interest in Falkirk village's former primary school
Limerigg Primary School has been empty since the council took the decision to “mothball” the premises back in 2019.
The council is looking for people’s views on the future of the premises before deciding whether to move to a “full statutory consultation” to see if it should be re-opened in some form or remain permanently closed.
The council stated: “Limerigg Primary has been mothballed for almost six years, with no change in circumstances since August 2019. Pupil demand remains low in the catchment area, with projections showing little likelihood of significant increase.
“With primary rolls falling across the council area, there is limited scope for re-opening to be a practical option. While mothballed, the school building continues to deteriorate, and there are limited budgets for repairs, maintenance and investment.
“Responses provided during this pre-engagement process will inform the Council’s decision on whether to proceed to a statutory consultation regarding a proposed closure of the school.”
Members of the local community
One resident said: “It is a lovely building in a fabulous location with lots of history and potential to still be a community asset in the future. One way to retain it would be to turn it into an outdoor education centre.
"We really do need people to carry out the council consultation on Participate Plus before October 10 as that will indicate to the council people are interested.”
Following the consultation any comments or ideas will be included in a full report to Falkirk Council on December 4.
Visit the website for more information.