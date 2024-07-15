Residents share concerns after travellers' camp site appears in Grangemouth park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Householders took to social media to voice their concerns after members of the the travelling community set up a large campsite in a public park.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campsite, which features a number of caravans and camper vans, suddenly appeared in Grangemouth’s Rannoch Park at the end of last week, prompting a number of posts on social media sites alerting residents to the new arrivals.

The Falkirk Herald contacted Police Scotland and Falkirk Council regarding the campsite and both organisations confirmed they were aware of the situation in the park, with representatives of the local authority already having visited the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “We are aware of the camp in Rannoch Park, and housing staff have carried out a site visit this morning. Following this visit, we will take appropriate action in line with legislative guidelines.”

A travellers site has appeared in Grangemouth's Rannoch Park(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

There is no information as yet on how long the travellers will be staying at the location, although there does now appear to be less vehicles and mobile accommodation present in the park than when the site first set up.

Following a number of posts on Facebook – including some which were encouraging people to sign up to the local neighbourhood watch – and some negative comments members of the travelling community responded angrily by stating some of the posts were plainly racist and showed “how small minded” people in Falkirk and Grangemouth were.

One traveller stated: “Travellers cause no harm to people. When they are moving around they just need a break from travelling, hence why they stop for a few days. Let people live how they want to live.”

The posts were subsequently removed.