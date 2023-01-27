Residents say taking over under threat Falkirk Council properties to stop them from closing is an impossible task

Falkirk Council is currently in the midst of a strategic property review to help them cope with their massive budget gap over the next few years.

To this end, the local authority has agreed 133 council facilities will close or be transferred out of its ownership over the next three years in a bid to save cash.

During one recent public meeting regarding the future of under threat properties in the Falkirk Council area, a woman, who volunteers on a charitable board, spoke for a lot of concerned residents when she pointed out it would be practically impossible for communities to successfully take over the running of these vital premises.

The busy Bowhouse Community Centre is just one of the many premises under threat

She said: “The council has so many different departments, including health and safety. No community group is going to want to take on that kind of liability. And the decisions they would have to make should not weigh on trustees and volunteers.”

As the consultation into the proposals reaches its conclusion, residents are now well aware of the premises in their area which will be closed if an alternative delivery model or a community transfer option cannot be put in place.

In Grangemouth alone these premises include Bowhouse Community Hall, Dalgrain Community Hall, Glensburgh Pavilion, Grangemouth Community Education Unit, Grangemouth Sports Stadium, Inchyra Road Pavilion, Kersiebank Community Education Centre, Bo’ness Road Municipal Chambers, Newlands Community Hall, Rannoch Park Pavilion, Zetland Park Bothy and Zetland Park Pavilion.

At a meeting of Falkirk Council’s executive last December, the SNP administration stated the council simply cannot afford to maintain as many properties as it currently owns, with the 133 affected properties making up just 15 per cent of all the council-owned property in the area.