Residents running out of time to have their say on new Falkirk Town Hall

Time is running out for residents to have their say on one of the most ambitious and high-profile developments planned for Falkirk town centre in decades.

There are just two weeks to go until the consultation on the new Falkirk Town Hall officially closes and Falkirk Council is urging people across the area to share their views on plans for the premises, which will become a major venue for performances, community events and public life in the local area.

The new building will replace the former Falkirk Town Hall, which closed in 2023, and forms a central part of the council’s wider plans to revitalise the town centre.

Once complete, it will provide a modern, flexible and accessible space that can be used by residents, performers, and community groups.

People can still have their say on design aspects of the new Falkirk Town Hall (Picture: Submitted)

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to design and deliver a venue that meets the needs of our communities now and into the future.

“The new town hall will be a building that serves as a focal point for the whole area. We want it to host everything from school concerts and community meetings to professional performances and business events.

"To make that vision a reality, we need to hear what matters most to everyone. We have already had fantastic input from hundreds of individuals, businesses, and arts and performance groups, but we want to gather the views of as many residents as possible.

"This is your final chance to influence how the new town hall will be used, what it should include, and how it can contribute to the wider regeneration of the town centre.

“Whether you attend local events, run a community group, or simply care about the future of the Falkirk area, please take a few minutes to complete the consultation. Your views will help shape the next phase of the project and ensure the new town hall reflects the priorities of the whole community."

The consultation closes on Wednesday, July 30 and the feedback received will be reviewed and used to shape the next phase of planning and design.

Visit the website to take part in the consultation.

