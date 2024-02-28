Residents of Falkirk village gearing up for change to 20mph speed limit
Members of Falkirk Council’s executive will decide whether to let the proposed change go ahead or put the brakes on it at a meeting on Tuesday, March 5.
The proposal would see the introduction of an 18-month pilot scheme in the village to allow council officers to collect and analyse information on before and after vehicle speeds and monitor the impact and suitability of 20mph limits.
Based on the pilot, officers would then consider implementation at 16 other settlements including Avonbridge, Shieldhill and Dunmore.
If approved at the executive meeting, the pilot scheme could be introduced as soon as April this year.
Malcolm Bennie, director of place services said: “Residents in Airth have shown support for the introduction of 20 mph speed limits to create a better and healthier environment for the community.
“It is now for elected members to consider the information before them and decide on the best way forward.”
According to the council, lowering speed limits can promote safer streets, encourage more sustainable forms of travel like walking, wheeling and cycling and create streets which are shared more equally between different road users.
A consultation was carried out in in February 2024 with Airth residents which showed strong support for a 20mph speed limit.:
Further public consultation could be undertaken to gather feedback and gauge public opinion on the 20mph speed limit at each settlement prior to implementation.