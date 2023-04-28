Residents invited to an out of this world garden in Grangemouth
Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre is opening up its organic growing space to allow people to see how the special garden can be a benefit to health and well being.
By James Trimble
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST
The open day takes place from 11am to 3pm on Friday, May 19 at the Scottish Wildlife Trust venue, located near Wood Street, in Grangemouth.
There will be lots to see and do, including garden tours showcasing organic processes and the chance to sow your own friendship seed pot to give away.
Visit the Facebook site for more information.