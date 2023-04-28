News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
6 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

Residents invited to an out of this world garden in Grangemouth

Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre is opening up its organic growing space to allow people to see how the special garden can be a benefit to health and well being.

By James Trimble
Published 28th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST

The open day takes place from 11am to 3pm on Friday, May 19 at the Scottish Wildlife Trust venue, located near Wood Street, in Grangemouth.

There will be lots to see and do, including garden tours showcasing organic processes and the chance to sow your own friendship seed pot to give away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visit the Facebook site for more information.

People are invited to the open day at Jupiter Urban Wildlife CentrePeople are invited to the open day at Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre
People are invited to the open day at Jupiter Urban Wildlife Centre
Related topics:ResidentsFacebook