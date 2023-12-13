The Slamannan community is set to come together on Sunday to Light Up Christmas with a very special event – and everyone’s invited.

Residents in Slamannan are urged to join in this year's festivities as they have in previous years. (Pic: Scott Louden)

The public are invited to gather by the Christmas tree, just down from the church, for Christmas carols at 4pm before a torchlight procession makes its way to the community centre.

Children will be given fairy lights for the walk and adults given torches to light the way.

When the parade reaches the village’s community centre, Santa’s reindeer will be waiting.

Refreshments including hot chocolate and mince pies will be available inside the community centre, as well as there being a bouncy castle for the kids and craft activities.

Santa will arrive and read the village’s very own book, written for children, about Slamannan with each child receiving a small gift from the man in red.