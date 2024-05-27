Residents hold public meeting in effort to save under threat Grangemouth community hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A community hall which is under threat due to a massive Falkirk Council cost cutting exercise is to hold an emergency meeting tonight.

Dalgrain Community Hall, in Avon Street, Grangemouth is one of the many premises under threat of closure as a result of the local authority’s bid to make massive financial savings and it’s promotion of Community Asset Transfers (CAT) in an effort to offload the day to day responsibility of running council owned premises onto members of the public.

At the start of the year the council’s strategic property review identified a number of council-owned buildings could go on to be given to community groups and clubs across Falkirk but many more would close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the hall said: “Dalgrain Community Hall needs your support to keep our hall open. We need your support to keep this fantastic asset open for generations to enjoy.

Please come along to our consultation meeting.”