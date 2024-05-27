Residents hold public meeting in effort to save under threat Grangemouth community hall
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dalgrain Community Hall, in Avon Street, Grangemouth is one of the many premises under threat of closure as a result of the local authority’s bid to make massive financial savings and it’s promotion of Community Asset Transfers (CAT) in an effort to offload the day to day responsibility of running council owned premises onto members of the public.
At the start of the year the council’s strategic property review identified a number of council-owned buildings could go on to be given to community groups and clubs across Falkirk but many more would close.
A spokesperson for the hall said: “Dalgrain Community Hall needs your support to keep our hall open. We need your support to keep this fantastic asset open for generations to enjoy.
Please come along to our consultation meeting.”
The meeting takes place in the hall tonight at 7pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.