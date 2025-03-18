Residents given notice new BBC crime drama 'Mint' about to start filming in Grangemouth

Word on the street – and on social media of course – is that a new BBC crime drama is about to start filming on location in Grangemouth.

In an online message addressed to residents of the town, producers of Mint have kindly reminded people they will begin shooting scenes in around the area – some of it taking place in the very early hours.

The message states: “Further information will be released in due course to the specific areas identified for filming which will detail the filming locations, dates and hours.

"Some of our filming is scheduled to run over into the early hours but we have taken every effort to reduce this as much as is feasible and will be implementing control measures to reduce disruption as much as possible when filming in residential areas.

Back in 2011 Brad Pitt was filming scenes in Grangemouth for the 2013 film World War Z - now a new BBC drama is due to start shooting in the town over the coming weeks (Picture: National World)

“We have been in direct communication with Falkirk Council about all our filming plans and have included the roads department. There will be some traffic control measures required in certain areas to ensure the health and safety of the crew, cast and members of the public.

"In addition, we will be communicating directly with residents in our identified areas to discuss the parking plans for our technical vehicles that will allow us to facilitate the filming.

“We hope our filming will have no impact on your day to day during our filming period and any inconvenience is minimal, and we will endeavour to resolve any issues as quickly as possible.”

The producers, House Productions, revealed more details late last year about Mint, giving a rundown of the main character and her back story.

They said: “Mint is a love story about a crime family. It's not your usual gangster show – no shoot outs or drug deals. It's about the soaring romance and crushing heartbreak that happens among the people caught up in that world.

“It's about the kids of that family, the mum, the grandma, the workers. Set and filmed In Grangemouth, a Scottish town which is home to Britain's oldest oil refinery, Mint will depict a deeply modern world in motion.

"At the heart of our story is Shannon, the 22-year-old daughter of her area's dominant crime family, who is desperately searching for romance in the shadow of her father, Dylan.

“Shannon will anchor the series, but we'll also spend time getting to know the people who surround her – her parents Dylan and Cat, her older brother Luke, her family's rivals, her love interests, and her indomitable grandma Ollie.”

The new show has been written and directed by Charlotte Regan and producers House Productions are an award-winning company behind TV series Sherwood and the feature film Conclave.

This is not the first time the town has featured in a television drama – back in 2006 it was one of the backdrops to television drama Gideon’s Daughter, with an amazing looking Kirk of the Holy Rood featured in one scene and the refinery in another, with Bill Nighy memorably complaining about being dragged to “this godforsaken place”.

And, of course, Grangemouth’s Wholeflats Road famously featured in a blink and you will miss it scene from Brad Pitt’s 2013 zombie film World War Z.

