Residents face temporary power outage as repairs begin on electrical substation damaged by Storm Isha
GTC has advised that its engineers will begin the repair work to the substation on Friday, February 2 and Saturday, February 3. They will be working between the hours of 9am and 4pm.
Residents are advised that at some stage during this time the engineers will need to turn off electricity supplies in the area.
A spokesperson for GTC said supplies needed to be turned off to ensure the work can be carried out safely. They said: “Your electricity supply will be interrupted for approximately a three-hour period at some point over the two days, although unfortunately we cannot say precisely when that will be.
“The substation was completely destroyed when it was hit by a large tree brought down by Storm Isha. The temporary generator supply currently providing power to homes will continue until the substation resumes service.
“The GTC team apologises most sincerely for the inconvenience this breakdown in supply has caused you as residents.”
The fallen tree which crashed through the substation on Sunday, January 21 left around 400 homes in Kinnaird without power for almost 72 hours.