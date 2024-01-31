News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING

Residents face temporary power outage as repairs begin on electrical substation damaged by Storm Isha

Residents in Kinnaird are being warned they will face a period without electricity in the coming days as repair works begin on the electrical substation which was damaged by Storm Isha.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 31st Jan 2024, 12:58 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 13:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

GTC has advised that its engineers will begin the repair work to the substation on Friday, February 2 and Saturday, February 3. They will be working between the hours of 9am and 4pm.

Residents are advised that at some stage during this time the engineers will need to turn off electricity supplies in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for GTC said supplies needed to be turned off to ensure the work can be carried out safely. They said: “Your electricity supply will be interrupted for approximately a three-hour period at some point over the two days, although unfortunately we cannot say precisely when that will be.

Most Popular
Work is set to begin on repairs to the electricity substation in Kinnaird that left around 400 homes without power for almost 72 hours following Storm Isha. (Pic: Michael Gillen)Work is set to begin on repairs to the electricity substation in Kinnaird that left around 400 homes without power for almost 72 hours following Storm Isha. (Pic: Michael Gillen)
Work is set to begin on repairs to the electricity substation in Kinnaird that left around 400 homes without power for almost 72 hours following Storm Isha. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

“The substation was completely destroyed when it was hit by a large tree brought down by Storm Isha. The temporary generator supply currently providing power to homes will continue until the substation resumes service.

“The GTC team apologises most sincerely for the inconvenience this breakdown in supply has caused you as residents.”

The fallen tree which crashed through the substation on Sunday, January 21 left around 400 homes in Kinnaird without power for almost 72 hours.

Related topics:ResidentsStorm Isha