Residents can share recollections of Denny's rich heritage at memories event

Part of the Memories Scotland initiative – which connects heritage resources with reminiscence activity – the free event, organised by Denny Memory Group, takes place in Denny Library, in Davies Row from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, on Tuesday, April 25.

Guests who attend will enjoy refreshments and be able to take a look at and discuss photos from the archives.

Call the library on 01324 504242 for more information.