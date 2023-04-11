News you can trust since 1845
Residents can share recollections of Denny's rich heritage at memories event

People will be able to come along and reminisce about Denny’s past and take an enjoyable walk down memory lane.

By James Trimble
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 11:20 BST

Part of the Memories Scotland initiative – which connects heritage resources with reminiscence activity – the free event, organised by Denny Memory Group, takes place in Denny Library, in Davies Row from 1.30pm to 2.30pm, on Tuesday, April 25.

Guests who attend will enjoy refreshments and be able to take a look at and discuss photos from the archives.

Call the library on 01324 504242 for more information.

The memories event takes place in Denny LibraryThe memories event takes place in Denny Library
Residents