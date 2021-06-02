Residents can have their say on Grangemouth Flood Protection scheme plans

The scheme aims to safeguard 2650 residential properites, 300 non-residential properties including schools and care homes, 330 businesses and 5800 people who live and work in communities across the Falkirk area – including Wholeflats, Glensburgh, Langlees, Carron, Carronshore, Grangemouth and Stirling Road, Camelon.

When it is complete it will protect those who are now at risk from flooding from the River Carron, River Avon and Grange Burn or coastal flooding from the Forth Estuary.

Starting on June 15, with an overview of the entire flood protection scheme, the engagement sessions run until June 24.

The flood protection scheme will hopefully precent scenes like this in Glensburgh Road, Grangemouth

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said: "We are writing to all households and local businesses located in the flood-risk areas which may be affected by the scheme’s construction, to inform them of a series of community engagement events which will take place online this month.

"These events will be an opportunity for the project team to give further updates on the scheme and supply more detailed information on the proposals.

“It’s unfortunate that due to the continued COVID-19 restrictions placed upon us we are unable to hold large scale, public ‘face to face’ meetings at present, but hopefully this will soon be possible.

“We have already received a wide range of feedback from previous public exhibitions held in 2018 and 2019 and now we are keen to hear further views and gather more feedback.”

A number of different sessions will take place dealing with specific areas included in the flood protection scheme area.

These include (June 15, 5.30pm) River Carron – Carron Works to Carronshore; (June 16, 5.30pm) Grange Burn, Zetland park, Abbots Road to Bo’ness Road and Park Road; (June 17, 5.30pm) Grange Burn, Grangeburn Road and Southshore Road; and (June 24, 5.30pm) Millhall Burn and Flood Relief Channel, Smiddy Brae and Reddoch Road.