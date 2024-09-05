Residents asked to help shape future sports facilities in Falkirk area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New sport and leisure facilities are on their way to Bo’ness, Denny and the Braes and people are being asked to help in the creation process.

Following approval of a new approach to sport and leisure provision in June this year, Falkirk Council is now looking to gather feedback from the community to help progress proposals for the three locations.

To make it easy for community groups, sports organisations and individuals to give their views, a series of in-person events have been organised and a survey will launch in September.

The in-person events are aimed at people living near the proposed new facilities as well as groups and organisations who may use the facilities once opened.

An artist's impression of the proposed new gym at Bo'ness Academy (Picture: Submitted)

Outline designs for the new facilities will be on display alongside artists impressions, while council officers will also talk through various options and answer any questions people may have.

The first event takes place in Bo’ness from 6pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 11 in Bo’ness Academy, where there will be an opportunity to discuss the designs for the new £3.5m community sport and leisure wing to be built at the high school.

Then from 6pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday, September 25, a session will take place in Braes High School to discuss the proposed options for the new facility in Braes.

And finally, from 6pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday, October 2 people will be able to gather in Denny High School to talk about the proposed options for the new facility in Denny.

For those unable to attend an in-person event, the council will launch three surveys, one for each location, providing people with an alternative way to share their views. The surveys will include designs and architect fly throughs and/or artists impressions, allowing people to review and comment on the designs.

Malcolm Bennie, director of place services said: “The events and surveys have been designed so people can have an influence on the final designs of sport and leisure facilities planned for their local community.

The events provide a way to see the plans first-hand and speak face-to-face with council officers, while the survey makes it easy to feedback thoughts at a time that may be more convenient to people."

The surveys go live on Tuesday, September 10.

Visit the website for more details.