Residents against Larbert housing plans want to take their objections to court

Campaigners are hoping to challenge a recent decision to allow houses to be built on land near Forth Valley Royal Hospital – but they have been warned it could cost at least £15,000.

Members of Stirling Road Residents Association have been told that the Scottish Government-appointed reporter’s decision is final – and the only way to challenge it is to hire an advocate and take it to the court of session.

They are now hoping for the support of a Scottish charity, Planning Aid, and are considering crowdfunding to help meet the cost, which could well run to tens of thousands of pounds.

However, the clock is ticking and they have to decide by June 4, so they are asking anyone who would like to support them to get in touch.

Campaigners Yvonne Weir and Peter Deans, who both live on Stirling Road, Larbert, say they have had a positive response so far but they are in no doubt that they face a massive battle to challenge the decision.

The residents are frustrated that the reporter has ignored their concerns about increasing traffic on an already busy road, more children at schools that are at capacity, pressure on local doctors and a loss of greenspace.

The decision was made despite a unanimous vote to reject it at a full meeting of Falkirk Council and objections from NHS Forth Valley which was concerned about the effect of the development on its facility at Loch View, which caters for patients with learning disabilities and mental health issues, and the Maggie’s Centre, which offers care to cancer patients.

“I don’t think we could have had a stronger case really,” said Yvonne.

“The roads, the schools, the doctors, the impact on NHS services, the fact that we’re right next to an ambulance road, the loss of green space.”

The reporter decided to give the development the go-ahead due to a shortfall in Falkirk Council’s housing supply, according to the current local plan.

The campaigners, however, have questioned the fact that a very similar application for housing near Standrigg Road, Wallacestone/Brightons was turned down, with a different government reporter drawing very different conclusions.

Yvonne said: “Two reporters looking at the same council area, using the same local plan came up with completely different decisions.

“It’s frustrating that this decision has been made based on one person’s opinion and we can’t challenge it except through the courts.”

They wrote to the Chief Reporter of the Planning and Environmental Appeals Division detailing their concerns but were told in reply that differences of opinion were not uncommon.

It is the differences between the two reports that they hope will form the basis of their appeal to the Court of Session.

If anyone would like to offer their support for the appeal, you can email

stirlingroadassociation@gmail.com or find them on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/stirlingroadlarbert/