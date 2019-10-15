Research on living next to Grangemouth petrochemical complex

The community in Grangemouth is being asked to have its say on living in the shadow of the petrochemical complex.

Next week, researchers from the University of Warwick will be in town carrying out research on community-industry relations in the global petrochemical sector.

They are keen to hear the views and experiences of locals living in proximity to the Grangemouth industrial complex.

They are holding two focus groups, the first will be on Monday, October 21 in the Leapark Hotel, Bo’ness Road beginning at 6pm and then on Thursday, October 24 at 3.30pm they will be in the Kersiebank Community Project in the town’s Oxgang Road.

Participants must be 18 and over.

To enquire on and/or register for the focus group, please contact David Brown or Lorenzo Feltrin at lorenzo.feltrin@warwick.ac.uk.