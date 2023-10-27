Communities across the district will once again come together on Remembrance Sunday to pay tribute to those who died in conflict while serving with the Armed Forces.

In Falkirk there will be a slight change to the usual parade this year. Those taking part used to gather at the town hall but now the site is closed for demolition, instead people are being asked to gather in the grounds of Falkirk Trinity Church.

From there at 9.15am they will walk down the High Street, along West Bridge Street and Camelon Road to the cenotaph for the annual service led by led by Reverend Robert Allan of Trinity Church. Following the 30 minute service, the parade will then head back along the same route to the church in the heart of the town centre.

In Grangemouth the parade will leave from the Royal British Legion Grangemouth clubrooms in Dundas Street at 9.55am heading along South Lumley Street, turning into Newhouse Road, left onto Abbots Road then right over the bridge into Kersiebank Avenue, right into Craigleith Road along then left into Bowhouse Road stopping at the Kirk of the Holy Rood Church for a service. After it will crossover Kersiebank Avenue, to Bowhouse Road, along into Abbotsgrange Road to the cenotaph in Zetland Park for wreath laying. The parade will then go across to Kerse Road then to Dundas Street.

Provost Robert Bissett at last year's Remembrance Sunday service at Falkirk cenotaph. Pic: Michael Gillen

The Larbert and Stenhousemuir event takes place from 9.30 am to 10.30 am. The Royal British Legion organised parade will start in Main Street at the health centre car park marching along Main Street to Dobbie Hall for a 15 minute service, then back along Main Street, marching to Larbert East Church for a further service.

In Bonnybridge, the procession assembles outside Bonnybridge community centre in Bridge Street from noon. It will leave at 12.20pm for the nearby memorial gardens 300 yards along Bridge Street where a service and wreath laying organised by Bonnybridge Remembers will take place.

Denny’s parade, organised by the Denny& District Community Council, will assemble in Carronbank Crescent from 10.10am, leaving at 10.40am to march to the Church Walk memorial gardens for a service.

Bainsford War Memorial Association will be holding only their second Remembrance Sunday service in Dawson Park from noon. People can go to the service at Bainsford Parish Church at 10.15am which will include the Two Minute Silence at 11am. Refreshments will be served in the church hall ahead of the noon service.

Camelon Pipe Band at the head of the procession from Falkirk Town Hall in 2022. Pic: Michael Gillen

The parade In Brightons will eave from the Masonic Hall in Maddiston Raod at 10.30am, heading down to Brightons Cross then to Brightons Parish Church for a service. After the service the parade will head back to its starting point.

A procession will leave from Haggs Parish Church in Kilsyth Road at 10.45am heading to the Longcroft war memorial for an act of remembrance before returning to the church.

In Carronshore people are asked to congregate at the war memorial from 9.30am for a 15 minute service due to begin at 9.45am and led by Rev. Andrew Moore from Carronshore & Bothkennar Church.

