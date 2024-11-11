Remembrance Sunday 2024: Camelon stops to remember those who died in wars

Published 11th Nov 2024, 17:28 BST
The community of Camelon gathered at the war memorial next to Lock 16 for this year’s Remembrance Sunday service.

Led by Janice Guthrie of Camelon Parish Church, there were readings from scripture before the laying of wreath from politicians, schools, community groups and veterans.

The Last Post was sounded followed by a lament played by a piper from Camelon & District Pipe Band, then the Two Minute Silence.

The Kohima Epitaph was then recited: “When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow we gave our today.”

Those gathered then sang Abide With Me followed by the National Anthem.

