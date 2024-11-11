Remembrance Sunday 2024: Camelon stops to remember those who died in wars

Led by Janice Guthrie of Camelon Parish Church, there were readings from scripture before the laying of wreath from politicians, schools, community groups and veterans.

The Last Post was sounded followed by a lament played by a piper from Camelon & District Pipe Band, then the Two Minute Silence.

The Kohima Epitaph was then recited: “When you go home, tell them of us and say, for your tomorrow we gave our today.”

Those gathered then sang Abide With Me followed by the National Anthem.

Camelon Remembrance 2024 A wreath is laid at the Camelon war memorial which was dedicated in 2016.

Camelon Remembrance 2024 The community of Camelon gathered at the war memorial at Lock 16 on Sunday.

Camelon Remembrance 2024 Janice Guthrie of Camelon Parish Church led the service.