Poignant messages for peace from children and young people in Falkirk have been buried in a cairn to be opened in 50 years time.

The thoughts of youngsters from schools associated to the Bainsford area were placed in time capsules and placed in the cairn next to village’s war memorial in Dawson Park.

The war memorial was dedicated in June 2022 and bears the names of 226 men of Bainsford who fell in service of their country. Two of the names have only been added recently after relatives came forward with details.

On Friday morning representatives from Bainsford, Langless and St Francis primary schools, along with Falkirk High and St Mungo’s attended a ceremony to place the capsules within the cairn.

Provost Robert Bissett with representatives from local schools and Bainsford War Memorial Association as they prepare to bury their time capsules. Pic: Mark Ferguson

Joining them was Mrs Mary Irvine whose late husband Jim had been involved in the campaign to get the memorial built.

Provost Robert Bissett, another of those instrumental in a memorial being installed in the community, addressed those attending the ceremony.

He said: “After the opening ceremony in June last year we thought it would be a good idea for the schools who all attended to send a message to the future on their thoughts of war and why we should not have war but peace. As well as their thoughts on all these young men losing their lives and to include anything they wished about modern society.

"Unfortunately we never seems to learn and conflicts still happen across the world not least in Ukraine and the Middle East. Our thoughts and prayers go out to those involved in these conflicts and we pray for peace.

Pictured with the capsules at cairn, left to right Freya McQueen (Bainsford PS), Mary Irvine (Bainsford War Memorial Association), Tamsin Gold (Falkirk High), Eve Harkins (St Mungo's), Karolina Sobina (St Francis PS), and Ruby Johnston (Langlees PS). Pic: Mark Ferguson

"What came forward was a very interesting mix of thoughts and emotions and messages to those who will open this cairn 50 years from now. We could see a lot of thought went into what should go into the time capsules."

Paying tribute to his late colleague on the organising committee, he added: “I would like to add one of our members Jim Irvine was dedicated to the memorial and was involved in the time capsules and cairn and would have been delighted to have seen it being completed today. Jim unfortunately passed away last December.

"We have with us today Mrs Mary Irvine with her daughter Fiona who will place the time capsule from the Bainsford War Memorial Association into the cairn. The time capsules contains some memories of Jim and people of the future will have not doubt about his dedication to remembering the fallen of Bainsford.

"Thanks also to the members of Bainsford War Memorial Association for their dedication to getting this cairn finished. I have been personally overwhelmed with the support we have had from the headteachers and pupils over the years.

“So thanks to the schools for taking the time and being thoughtful about what should go into the time capsules and for being here today to remember the fallen. Lest we forget.”