A remembrance event has been cancelled just days before it was due to take place in a new venue.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 30th Oct 2023, 14:46 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 14:47 GMT
The festival used to be held in Falkirk Town Hall on the eve of Remembrance Sunday with people coming from all over central Scotland to attend.

Following a selection of entertainment, there would be a period of reflection followed by the symbolic fall of poppy leaves in the auditorium.

However, this year it was due to go ahead in Grangemouth Town Hall following the closure and demolition of Falkirk’s town hall in West Bridge Street.

The remembrance event was due to take place on November 11. Pic: Frank ReidThe remembrance event was due to take place on November 11. Pic: Frank Reid
Last year’s event was organised by the the Ancre Somme Association (Scotland) and the charity planned to again host a free event entitled A Night to Remember Them.

Guests of honour were due to be His Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant Alan Simpson and the Provost of Falkirk Council Robert Bissett, with a variety of entertainment.

Today the Ancre Somme Association announced the event had been cancelled “due to unforeseen circumstances”.

