Remembrance: Falkirk Soroptimists commemorate three brave women who served in D-Day

This Remembrance Sunday members of Falkirk Soroptimists will especially be remembering three women who served during D-Day and the Normandy landings – two of them not surviving.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings and the Soroptimist organisation has been serving locally for almost the same number of years.

To mark both occasions the RVS poppy display at Stirling Community Hospital will commemorate the trio.

One is the grandmother of member Susan Kennedy, Maude Perry Menzies, who was a Scottish doctor specialising in community medicine and public health.

Soroptimists, left to right, Audrey Morrison, Aileen Eland and Karen Walls at the poppy memorial in the grounds of Stirling Community Hospital. Pic: Contributed

She was posted to Normandy for D-Day to serve with the Royal Army Medical Corps. Dr Menzies later received the William Macewen medal and the “most venerable order of the hospital of St John of Jerusalem”.

Her medical bag and contents are displayed in the library of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Glasgow.

Sadly the others being commemorated did not survive the Second World War.

Mollie Evershed and Dorothy Field were both Queen Alexandra nursing sisters serving on a hospital ship when it struck a mine off the French coast.

As it went down on 7 August 1944, they helped save the lives of 75 wounded men before losing their own.

The pair are commemorated in France, high above a Normandy beach and the only two women in 1475 silhouettes, each representing a life lost on D-Day.

Dr Audrey Morrison from the Falkirk Soroptimists said: “We will be launching our poppy display on Thursday afternoon at 3.30pm to give prominence to the bravery and service of these women.”