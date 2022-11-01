Prior to the venue’s closure at the beginning of February, the Ancre Somme Association (Scotland) will host the evening called A Night to Remember Them.

It takes place on Saturday, November 12 from 7pm and on the eve of Remembrance Sunday.

The town hall has been the venue for a similar event for decades but this year is being organised by the charity.

Guest of honour will be Alan Simpson, Lord Lieutenant of Stirling and Falkirk, with Bill McDonald acting as compere for the evening.

Entertainment will be provided by singers Georgina Mckenzie, Robyn Gilbertson and Isla McIntosh, as well as Ian Scott. There will also be Bo’ness Community Accordion band, the Anne Nelson Jump and Jive Group, Glenbervie Duo and Central Scotland Ballet School.