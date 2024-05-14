Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The impact of the Covid pandemic in our communities will be captured in a lasting memorial that will be placed in Falkirk’s Callendar Park.

For almost two years, artist Caspar J Wilson has been working with Falkirk Council as part of the national Remembering Together project which aims to give people of all ages across Scotland the chance to reflect on their experiences.

This Saturday from noon to 3pm there will be a chance to get involved with the project as it moves into its final stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An interactive screenprinting event will be held in the town centre park, with lead artist Caspar printing illustrated posters that tell the story of the project so far. Those attending can even take part directly, pulling the squeegee and printing their own edition to be taken home and shared by everyone who comes along.

People will be able to join in the screenprinting this weekend in Callendar Park. Pic: Contributed

From the start of the project, Caspar, who has extensive experience in socially engaged community art, set out to work with Falkirk communities. This took the form of workshops held at community venues such as Larbert High School, where pupils made collages expressing how they had been pushed apart in isolation before coming back together; and at the Forth Valley Sensory Centre, where beautiful bouquets of flowers shared thoughts on the kind of calm, green spaces that could be the right venue for a memorial.

He said the workshops were to allow for participants to communicate through creativity, forming a collective vision of a memorial that would authentically reflect the breadth of experience that people had during these difficult years of the pandemic.

Everyone has a unique experience of Covid, but they are all somewhat united in various ways and Caspar sought to reflect that by taking each person’s story and displaying them as a piece of design, in an evolving, growing collection in a public space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the drawings, writings, collages and stories from the workshops have been used as inspiration for the memorial, as part of a library of stories, which will take the form of a permanent sculptural installation in Callendar Park.

For this event, a sample of the community artwork made from these workshops will be displayed in Callendar House alongside the screenprinting.

Artist Caspar said: "This event is an open invitation to everyone who is curious about our work to create a memorial to Covid. I want to share the story of the project so far and all the fantastic community artwork made in our workshops. We are screenprinting an illustrated print that tells this story. Come to Callendar Park, see the community exhibition, watch artist prints being made by hand and take one home with you."