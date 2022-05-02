Remembering all those killed and injured in work at International Workers' Memorial Day event

International Workers’ Memorial Day takes place annually on April 28 and in Falkirk a wreath-laying ceremony is always held on the Saturday nearest to this date.

The event used to take place in the Municipal Buildings where there was a memorial plaque but that has now been placed in storage as the building is cleared ahead of demolition.

Wreath laying ceremony to mark International Workers Memorial Day. Picture: Michael Gillen

Organised locally by Falkirk Trades Union Council, this year’s event instead went ahead at the bandstand in Callendar Riggs, Falkirk, which is close to the planned site of a permanent memorial marking International Workers’ Memorial Day.