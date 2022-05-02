Remembering all those killed and injured in work at International Workers' Memorial Day event

International Workers’ Memorial Day takes place annually on April 28 and in Falkirk a wreath-laying ceremony is always held on the Saturday nearest to this date.
The event used to take place in the Municipal Buildings where there was a memorial plaque but that has now been placed in storage as the building is cleared ahead of demolition.
Organised locally by Falkirk Trades Union Council, this year’s event instead went ahead at the bandstand in Callendar Riggs, Falkirk, which is close to the planned site of a permanent memorial marking International Workers’ Memorial Day.
Trades Union Council secretary Duncan McCallum said: "In this country we need to make sure the legislation we have is properly adhered to while around the world there is a need to make sure workers are treated with respect and to make their safety a prime consideration.”