Register now for Accessible Shopping Day in Falkirk's Howgate Centre
A shopping day for those who need special access is being held in the Howgate Centre next month.
The annual Falkirk Accessible Shopping Day used to take place on a Sunday but this year is being held on Saturday, December 4 to allow those attending to make more use of the town centre.
Dial-A-Journey will also transport anyone who registers for the day to and from the Howgate Centre with shoppers choosing their pick-up point.
Shopmobility, which relocated to a new unit opposite Bodycare in the Howgate earlier this year, will try to cater for everyone’s needs, including supplying manual or powered wheelchairs and scooters, as well as personal shoppers where required.
Elaine Grant, Falkirk Delivers manager said: “Unfortunately some customers have been unable to access the town centre due to covid and we want to ensure they have an opportunity o enjoy some festive cheer whilst Christmas shopping in a safe environment.
"The Accessible Shopping Day was traditionally held on a Sunday but we moved this to a Saturday so those visiting can enjoy all our fantastic shops and the festive producers’ market on the High Street.”
Those registered will receive a voucher for some refreshments in town centre cafes, Braveheart will have a drop-in clinic at their shop opposite the Howgate help desk and Forth Valley Sensory Centre will have a stand with information on how they can support people with sight or hearing loss.
To register for the day or for more information, contact Shopmobility on 01324 630500 - they open Monday to Saturday from 10am-4pm or visit the Howgate help desk.
The deadline for registration is Saturday, November 20.