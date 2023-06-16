Regenerated Grangemouth public park wins prestigious national planning award

The historic public space, which has undergone a massive £2.5 million regeneration over the last few years, took home the top prize at the Royal Town Planning Institure (RTPI) awards for planning in Glasgow this week.

The RTPI Awards showcase and celebrate the best plans, people and projects across Scotland and the Zetland Park Regeneration Project was hailed as a shining

example of community driven, local authority enabled, local park regeneration.

The transformed Zetland Park has won a national planning award (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Falkirk Council leader Cecil Meiklejohn said: “The Zetland Park Project is an outstanding example of what can be achieved through community collaboration and

council support. It has truly rejuvenated the pride of the Portonian community, showcasing the transformative power of heritage projects.

"Despite the challenges faced during the pandemic, the project team's unwavering dedication has delivered remarkable results. This recognition at the RTPI Scotland

Awards for Planning is a testament to the project's success and its positive impact on the wellbeing and quality of place for the people of Grangemouth."

The project brought together a collaborative alliance of partners, including Falkirk Council and community groups, most notably Friends of Zetland Park, and funders to transform the park into a vibrant and thriving space.

The renovation of the war memorial and cast-iron fountain restored these important historical landmarks to their former glory, paying homage to the town's heritage,

while a derelict boating pond was revitalised into a flourishing wildlife pond, providing a sanctuary for local flora and fauna.

To enhance the park's functionality as an events venue, a new performance stage and events space were constructed, catering to a variety of cultural and artistic endeavours.

The project also incorporated an inclusive heritage-themed play area, ensuring children of all abilities could enjoy the park's amenities. Additionally, a climate-resilient

ornamental rain garden and a floodlit pump track were established, promoting sustainable practices and encouraging outdoor activities.