The festival, which runs from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 25, has more than 100 events taking place in communities across Scotland.

In Falkirk, Friends of Scottish Settlers (FOSS) are holding an Arts and ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) afternoon featuring food, friendship, art and

conversation.

The Refugee Festival runs from June 16

This year the theme of the festival is hope, with many events showcasing inspiring stories and sharing hopes and dreams for a better future.

Doro Richter, from FOSS, said: “We all share hopes for our futures and our families, hopes for our community, and hopes for each other. We want this event to be an

opportunity to discover and express our hopes through art, ESOL and a community meal where everyone can get talking to each other.

"Our event aims to celebrate the refugees in our local community and make them feel appreciated and valued. We want to bring together New Scots and the wider

community to learn, celebrate and create new links and provide a safe and friendly environment for people to socialise and practice English together.”

At a time when the UK government is seeking to pass legislation that could ban people fleeing war and persecution from claiming asylum in the UK, the festival brings

communities together to celebrate the positive contribution refugees make to life in Scotland.

Scottish Refugee Council CEO Sabir Zazai said: “Sharing and celebrating the stories of people who have settled in Scotland and the positive difference they make to

our communities is more important than ever. Especially right now, when the fundamental human right to claim asylum is under threat and elected politicians are using

racist language and empty slogans, which stir up hatred, fear and division."

“The festival shows off our communities at their best by bringing people from different backgrounds together to build understanding and celebrate diversity, friendship and solidarity. I would encourage everyone to come along if you can and sample the sights, sounds, colours, flavours and atmosphere of the festival. We hope you can join us for this unique celebration of art, culture and community.”