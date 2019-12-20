Redding Tesco staff rock out for Maggie’s Forth Valley

Over 100 members of staff at the Redding branch of Tesco took time out during the busy festive season to star in a music video which will hopefully coin in a lot of cash for Maggie’s Forth Valley.

The video features employees showing off their fun side as they sing and dance along to Jingle Bell Rock in the store.

Manager Murray Leslie, who appears as Santa at the very start of the video, said: “The driving force behind this was Anne Anderson, who has done similar videos at other Tesco stores. She joined us hear two months ago and asked if we wanted to do it.

“It took about three weeks to make, but it was so ingenious the way she put it together. There are over 100 members of staff taking part – I was filmed first and it just grew and grew from there. Once people saw it, more and more signed up.

“We never realised how much of a buzz it would create.”

Once the video went online things snowballed and it has been such a success a television has now been set up at the front of the store showing it to customers who can donate to Maggie’s Forth Valley as they watch.