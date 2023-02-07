Redding playpark plans: Good news for youngsters and community group
It may not seem like it now but spring and summer will roll round again and Westquarter Community Project want a new play park to be ready for youngsters to enjoy.
The group lodged an application with Falkirk Council planners on Tuesday, December 13 last year to construct the play park on land to the south of 2 Kirkwood Avenue in Redding.
A decision on the proposal was taken by planning officers, acting under delegated powers, on Friday, February 3, to grant permission for the plans to go ahead.
Last September, Westquarter Community Project was given the go ahead to construct a pump track at the Community Centre, in Park Crescent.
Earlier that year the project received grants of £40,000 and £77,000 from Falkirk Council’s Community Choice Awards to develop an all-inclusive play area at The Bing/top park area of the village.
The last play area in this area was installed in the 1970s and residents feel a facility like this is long overdue.