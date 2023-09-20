Redding Pit disaster: Remembering the 40 men who died 100 years ago
Organised by the Sir William Wallace Grand Lodge of Scotland Free Colliers, it will also see the dedication of the upgraded memorial to the 40 men from the Braes villages who lost their lives.
Around 500 people are expected at the ceremony at the memorial in Redding Road, some travelling from overseas.
It will begin with the Free Colliers marching from Reddingmuirhead community centre at noon with the ceremony due to begin at 1.30pm. They will also make a stop to lay a wreath at Wallacestone Brae at the site of the gutterhole from which 21 of the 75 men working down the pit at the time were rescued on the first day, September 25, 1923.
Schoolchildren will be an integral part of the commemoration and this week flags for them to carry were presented to the five primary schools in the area.
The flags were sponsored by Councillor Billy Buchanan with support from Councillor James Kerr and former councillor Malcolm Nicol.
These were handed over at Shieldhill Primary with youngsters from Wallacestone and California also attending, along with Provost Robert Bissett, former provost Pat Reid, historian Ian Scott and members of the Free Colliers.
On Saturday the dedication will be made by Rev. Tom Grieg. The names of the 40 men who died and the five who were rescued after nine days will be read. Children will read some poems, and music will be provided by the Linlithgow Reed Band, Bo'ness and Carriden Brass Band and piper Kevin McLean.