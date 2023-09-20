Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Organised by the Sir William Wallace Grand Lodge of Scotland Free Colliers, it will also see the dedication of the upgraded memorial to the 40 men from the Braes villages who lost their lives.

Around 500 people are expected at the ceremony at the memorial in Redding Road, some travelling from overseas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will begin with the Free Colliers marching from Reddingmuirhead community centre at noon with the ceremony due to begin at 1.30pm. They will also make a stop to lay a wreath at Wallacestone Brae at the site of the gutterhole from which 21 of the 75 men working down the pit at the time were rescued on the first day, September 25, 1923.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Schools receiving flags for the Redding pit disaster new memorial stone dedication on Saturday. Pictured: Provost Robert Bissett, Pat Reid, Ian Scott, Billy Buchanan, Free Colliers and pupils from Wallacestone Primary, California Primary and Shieldhill Primary. Pic: Michael Gillen

Schoolchildren will be an integral part of the commemoration and this week flags for them to carry were presented to the five primary schools in the area.

The flags were sponsored by Councillor Billy Buchanan with support from Councillor James Kerr and former councillor Malcolm Nicol.

These were handed over at Shieldhill Primary with youngsters from Wallacestone and California also attending, along with Provost Robert Bissett, former provost Pat Reid, historian Ian Scott and members of the Free Colliers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad