News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement

Redding and Westquarter Unity club fundraiser for Maggie's Forth Valley

A Braes club is hoping to raise lots of money for Maggie’s Forth Valley.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:24 BST

Redding and Westquarter Unity Club had singer Angela Duncan along at the weekend for one fundraiser and this Saturday, June 10 it will be the turn of five-piece band Midas to delight the audience.

The evening runs from 7.30pm to 1pm in the Redding Road club and tickets cost £5 which can be purchased at the door on the night.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organiser Tracy Fyfe said: “All the money raised will go to Maggie’s.”

All the money raised at the Unity Club will go to Maggie's Forth ValleyAll the money raised at the Unity Club will go to Maggie's Forth Valley
All the money raised at the Unity Club will go to Maggie's Forth Valley