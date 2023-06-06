Redding and Westquarter Unity club fundraiser for Maggie's Forth Valley

Redding and Westquarter Unity Club had singer Angela Duncan along at the weekend for one fundraiser and this Saturday, June 10 it will be the turn of five-piece band Midas to delight the audience.

The evening runs from 7.30pm to 1pm in the Redding Road club and tickets cost £5 which can be purchased at the door on the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organiser Tracy Fyfe said: “All the money raised will go to Maggie’s.”