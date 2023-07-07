Redcoats v Jacobites: Scottish history comes alive at Duncarron fort near Denny this weekend

The popular – and very large – piece of living history created and operated by Clanranald Trust in Carron Valley near Denny can stage events from multiple time periods and on Saturday and Sunday it will be basing its fun activities

A Duncarron spokesperson said: “This weekend the Redcoats are coming to Duncarron. Will you defend with the Jacobites and protect the fort against them? Family

fun all day with lots to do – archery, axe throwing, demonstrations and much more.”

The Jacobite uprising was a major event in Scottish history (Picture: Lisa Ferguson, National World)

The event runs from 11am to 5pm on both days – with archery at noon, a “plaid demonstration” at 1pm, an archery versus musket battle at 2pm, a kids battle at 3pm and the big one – Jacobites versus Redcoats at 4pm.