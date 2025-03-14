Red red wine time: Ali Campbell's UB40 set to play show at Falkirk Kelpies

The Ali Campbell fronted version of legendary Birmingham reggae rockers UB40 will be singing in the shadow of Falkirk’s world famous equine sculptures later this year.

Kelpies Live at Helix Park has announced UB40 featuring Ali Campbell will be performing live at Helix Park on Friday, June 13.

Powered the voice that propelled UB40 to 70 million record sales and over fifty UK chart hits, Ali Campbell is bringing some much-needed reggae cheer into the world as he takes the latest incarnation of his extraordinary band to the world’s biggest stages.

Building on a legacy that dates back 45 years to his formative years in inner-city Birmingham, singer and guitarist Ali’s touring ensemble remains the most authentic realisation of UB40’s original aim of advancing reggae in all its guises.

This will be the band’s only Scottish headline show of the summer so it’s wise to secure tickets as fast as possible.

Visit the website for more information.