For the special episode, the Blue Peter team – including new recruit Abby Cook from Grangemouth, will pull out all the stops to make it a jam-packed Red Nose Day extravaganza not to miss, with world record attempts, daring challenges, musical performances and much, much more.

Blue Peter presenters, Mwaksy, Joel and Abby will be joined in the studio by CBBC faces, as they attempt to set an ambitious – and very messy – Guinness World Record for the most shaving cream pies thrown in different faces in one minute.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Fleur East will treat viewers to a performance of her new single, ‘Count the Ways’. Meanwhile the presenters will be going behind the scenes in the Red Nose Day studio to get a sneak peek into the Red Nose Day night of TV which will air on BBC One later the same evening. The team will also showcase hundreds of children’s Red Nose character designs that have been created by viewers via the CBBC Creative Lab game in the lead up to Red Nose Day.

Blue Peter presenter, Abby Cook from Grangemouth, supports Red Nose Day 2023 by wearing the new Red Nose and Mr Men merchandise. Pic: BBC

Ellen Evans, Blue Peter editor, said: “Blue Peter has a history of empowering young audiences to make a difference and help others through our famous appeals. From dressing up, to baking cakes, every year children across the UK join forces with Blue Peter to support Red Nose Day and this year’s special Red Peter promises to be a show not to be missed. We’ll be joined by stars from Jamie Johnson, The Dumping Ground and Danny & Mick, so I can’t wait to see how many get pied to help us attempt to set a new Official Guinness World Record!”

During the episode viewers will also learn how their fundraising efforts really do make a life changing difference. They will see Joel meet young people from Stable Life, an organisation in Selkirk that uses Red Nose Day donations to support children and young people with their mental health through their Healing Hooves Programme.

Samir Patel, CEO of Comic Relief, said: “As a staple in our household, it’s hard to say for sure who is the more excited about such a fun collaboration – me or the kids. For 65-years Blue Peter has been a constant on our TV screens, inspiring, entertaining, and educating generation after generation. We’re extremely humbled to be given the chance to join forces in such a unique way. From world record attempts to sky diving challenges, live performances and Red Nose Day fun in the CBBC Creative Lab, it feels like the perfect way to help kick start our evening of entertainment on March 17.”

And that’s not all – viewers also have the chance to get their hands on the collar belonging to Henry, Blue Peter’s loveable dog, as part of the BBC’s Telly Treasures Giveaway. The initiative, which is running across the BBC, is giving viewers on opportunity to win and own a piece of TV magic, for Red Nose Day.

Blue Peter presenters, Joel Mawhinney, Mwaka ‘Mwaksy’ Mudenda and Abby Cook from Grangemouth support Red Nose Day 2023 by wearing the new Red Nose and Mr Men merchandise. Pic: BBC

Red Peter will air on Friday, March 17, on CBBC, CBeebies and iPlayer at 5pm.

