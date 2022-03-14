Red Cross and Falkirk area Spar stores team up for Ukraine
The British Red Cross has enlisted the help of Spar stores in an effort to raise vital funds for the brave people of war torn Ukraine.
A Red Cross spokesperson said: “There is no escaping the devastating events unfolding in Ukraine right now. In just two weeks, homes have been reduced to rubble
and families have been forced to live underground to seek refuge from the fighting.
"Hundreds of thousands of people have no food, water, heat or electricity and no medical care and a reported two million Ukrainians have left their homes and loved ones.
"We are scaling up our response and this needs the continued support of the public. Right now, cash donations are by far the quickest, safest, and most direct way to
help people and to support the work of the Red Cross in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
"With that in mind, Spar stores across the country have invited Red Cross volunteers to pick up a bucket and collect crucial donations from more than 2600 of its locations across the UK.
"Picking up a bucket at your local Spar store will help to raise crucial donations that will go directly to the essential work of Red Cross volunteers on the front line of the
humanitarian response.”
The fundraising event will be held on Thursday, March 17, Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.
Visit the website if you live near a Spar store and would like to volunteer your time and shake a bucket in support.