Red Arrows flypast to mark milestone for Forth Valley monument
The Red Arrows will mark the 154th birthday of the National Wallace Monument on Saturday with a flypast over Stirling.
By James Trimble
Published 8th Sep 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 13:56 BST
The world famous Royal Air Force display team will fly over the city from south to north before turning at the monument at 5.23pm – subject to favourable weather conditions.
It will be the first time the Red Arrows have flown over Stirling since Armed Forces Day in 2014 and the first time they have saluted the Wallace Monument, which first opened to visitors on September 11, 1869.