Recruitment event: NHS Forth Valley has job opportunities for those interested in health care career

NHS Forth Valley is holding a recruitment event in Forth Valley Royal Hospital later this month.
By James Trimble
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST

The event takes place in the third floor learning centre from 5.30pm to 8pm on Wednesday, June 28.

Nurses, support workers and administration staff posts are available.An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “You will get the chance to meet with staff from a wide range of departments and services across the hospital who can tell

you more about the opportunities available and arrange follow-up interviews.”

The recruitment event will take place in the third floor learning centre in Forth Valley Royal HospitalThe recruitment event will take place in the third floor learning centre in Forth Valley Royal Hospital
E-mail [email protected] for more information.

