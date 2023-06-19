Recruitment event: NHS Forth Valley has job opportunities for those interested in health care career
NHS Forth Valley is holding a recruitment event in Forth Valley Royal Hospital later this month.
By James Trimble
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:13 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:22 BST
The event takes place in the third floor learning centre from 5.30pm to 8pm on Wednesday, June 28.
Nurses, support workers and administration staff posts are available.An NHS Forth Valley spokesperson said: “You will get the chance to meet with staff from a wide range of departments and services across the hospital who can tell
you more about the opportunities available and arrange follow-up interviews.”
E-mail [email protected] for more information.