Recruitment drive: Falkirk social care workforce looks forward to influx of new employees

Launched to help address the high level of vacancies in the sector, the campaign – entitled “There is more to care than caring” – aims to raise awareness of the career opportunities available in adult social care and encourage people to apply.

Current staff members hope sharing their own stories and explaining why social care can be a rewarding career option, will attract more people to work in adult social

care and raise its status as a profession.

Home Care manager Arlene Carroll is encouraging people to make a career in the care sector

The national campaign complements Falkirk’s local Career that Cares campaign which promotes a range of roles in local health and social care services.

Arlene Carroll, a Home Care manager for Falkirk Council, has worked in the care sector for 21 years.

She said: “Like any job, it has its challenges but it’s such a rewarding role. If I have a breakthrough with someone,

it just makes any little challenges you face so worth it.

“The people you care for really develop a trust in you and know that you’re there to help which is just one of the best feelings in the world. I love watching people begin to trust us and allow us to make a difference in their lives.”