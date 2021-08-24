Recruiters looking for new talent at Falkirk Jobs Fair

Local job seekers have been invited to come along to a Jobs Fair in Falkirk Job Centre Plus, in Heron House, Wellside Place, on Saturday, August 28 from 10am to 3pm.

According to the DWP, the event will be offering a mixture of permanent jobs and six-month Kickstart placements.

The event will take place at Falkirk Job Centre, in Heron House, Wellside Place on Saturday

A spokesperson said: “This weekend at the Falkirk Jobs Fair, candidates will get the chance to meet local employers and can apply for vacancies available to them. Employers attending the event include The Skate People, Partners that Care, Amberstone Security and Forth Valley College.

"The Jobs Fair aims to showcase the many exciting roles available with employers across the district and to connect our local jobseekers into these opportunities on the

day.

“If you are currently claiming Universal Credit and interested in attending the Jobs Fair, speak to your work coach to book your space.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.