Record contributions to Festive Fiver campaign in West Lothian

The campaign organised by West Lothian Council, aims to provide every adult who accesses a foodbank in West Lothian over the festive period with a goodie bag filled with toiletries.

This year, over 2,600 items were collected which helped to make up 255 bags to be shared between a mixture of individuals, couples and families. This smashed the previous campaign record of 200 bags.

Schools across West Lothian helped collect donations in addition to community drop off points.

Depute Council Leader, Kirsteen Sullivan, who is also chair of the West Lothian Community Planning Partnership, said: “The kindness and generosity of the West Lothian community can never be in doubt. A huge thank you to everyone who has supported the Festive Fiver Campaign for this year.

"The campaign will hopefully see those in need supported over the festive period. At the same time it will hopefully encourage people to get involved in discussions around how we can address issues related to poverty at a local level.”

West Lothian Council Anti-Poverty Manager, Nahid Hanif said: “We are amazed at the kindness and support for this campaign. We also want to say a huge thank you as we understand that this time of year can be difficult for many households due to various economic factors but that didn’t stop people donating.

"It can’t be underestimated how appreciated these donations are so thank you all once again.”