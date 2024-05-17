Record-breaking total raised from this year's Fair Day collection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

If anyone needed evidence of how much people in Bo’ness love the Children’s Fair Festival, a count on Wednesday night proved it.

The annual Fair Day door-to-door collection was held at the end of April, with an army of volunteers stepping up to deliver and collect envelopes from every home in the town.

Following the big count, Fair Day chairman Frank McGarry was over the moon to report that this year’s tally was another record-breaker.

He said: “We counted the door-to-door collections on Wednesday night and, along with the online donations through the QR code, we have raised a staggering £16,116.18 so far.

The exhibition will focus on presentees from yesteryear, like these wee ones from 1919.

“We are about £500 ahead of last year’s record-breaking amount. It's an incredible figure.

“I’d like to thank Hannah Shaw for organising the collection, all the individuals who helped put the envelopes through every door in the town and for going back to collect them.

“A huge thanks also goes to the local businesses who took in envelopes for us from individuals who missed their collectors, including The Corbie Inn, A&J Newsagents, Talking Heads Hairdressers, Baker Street Post Office, Spar in Jamieson Avenue and Fiaz’s in Giburn Place.

“Finally, every single member of the committee would like to say a huge thank you to all the people of Bo’ness whose donations help us put on the Best Day of the Year – we couldn’t do what we do without their continued support.”

Time is marching ever closer to this year's Fair Day on Friday, June 28, but the committee is making one last big push to raise funds.

With the Children's Fair Festival costing £80,000 annually, every single penny raised is appreciated.

Thanks to new blood on the committee last year, a range of different fundraising ventures were launched.

And one of the most popular proved to be the Fair for the Fair last May – so popular in fact that it’s making a return later this month.

The brainchild of committee member Emma Ferrier, who is once again organising the event, it will be held in Bo’ness Town Hall on Saturday, May 25, from 11am to 3pm.

Emma said: “The Fair For the Fair was really popular last year so we decided to stage it again; it’ll be the last big fundraiser before June 28.

“A large number of local businesses and producers will be selling goods in the main hall, while an exhibition is staged in the library. Last year, we focused on former Queen’s outfits but we’re focusing on presentees this year, mainly from the 1980s and 90s, including a Minnie Mouse from 1988.

“There will also be an abundance of photographs for people to peruse and refreshments and home baking to keep everyone suitably powered!”

The committee is suggesting an entry donation of £2 per adult.

People will also be able to pick up a copy of this year’s Fair programme, which will be launched on the day.