Record breaking summer: Falkirk travel agent reports almost 60 per cent increase in departures in 2023

Following the pandemic, industry levels have returned to normal, with the travel agent firm – which has a branch in Falkirk High Street – reporting seven consecutive record-breaking months since the beginning of 2023.

Falkirk holidaymakers continue to take advantage of last-minute getaway deals, with one third of new bookings continuing to be for this summer season. The most

popular last-minute destinations include Mallorca, Dalaman, Costa Blanca, Tenerife, Antalya and Costa del Sol.

Falkirk High Street branch of Barrhead Travel

Greg Avinou, Falkirk branch manager, said: “This year, we’ve really seen a boom in bookings as people look to make up for lost holidays. People are eager to get away

to spend quality time with their families.