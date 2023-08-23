Record breaking summer: Falkirk travel agent reports almost 60 per cent increase in departures in 2023
Following the pandemic, industry levels have returned to normal, with the travel agent firm – which has a branch in Falkirk High Street – reporting seven consecutive record-breaking months since the beginning of 2023.
Falkirk holidaymakers continue to take advantage of last-minute getaway deals, with one third of new bookings continuing to be for this summer season. The most
popular last-minute destinations include Mallorca, Dalaman, Costa Blanca, Tenerife, Antalya and Costa del Sol.
Greg Avinou, Falkirk branch manager, said: “This year, we’ve really seen a boom in bookings as people look to make up for lost holidays. People are eager to get away
to spend quality time with their families.
“We are likely to record this summer as our biggest ever. Last week, we witnessed a significant surge in last minute bookings for departure in August.”