Reality TV award nomination for Falkirk Voice musician Craig Eddie

The 24-year-old, who won TV show The Voice UK last year, has been nominated for the Best Performance on a Reality TV Show at the awards, which takes place in London on Thursday, July 28.

The winner will be decided by a public vote, with people able to have their say online.

Craig and his mum Tracey will be travelling to the capital for the awards ceremony on Thursday, where the singer songwriter has been invited to perform on the night.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Eddie is in the running for an award at the National Reality TV Awards. Pic: Frank Murphy.

Tracey said: “Craig is really honoured to be invited to the awards in London.

"He’s up against nine other performers from different show and feels that to win would be amazing, but really just being nominated in the first place is a huge achievement.

"He has been asked to perform at the event and is singing Make it Rain, which is the song he performed at his Voice blind audition.”

The former St Mungo’s High pupil was catapulted into the spotlight in March 2021 after enjoying success on the ITV show.

Singer and mentor Anne-Marie ‘turned’ for him on hearing his blind audition starting off his Voice journey which saw him make it all the way through to the live final.

Taking a risk and performing his own song in the final saw him secure the most votes from the public and he was crowned the series’ winner.

His track Come Waste My Time rocketed into the UK Top 10 making The Voice history by becoming the best-performing self-written winner’s single.

His win saw him sign a recording contract with Polydor Records and the release of a second single.

The Covid-19 pandemic meant live performances for Craig have been limited, but that’s starting to change now restrictions have lifted.

Craig recently played at the Proud Scotland Awards and was among those to perform at Glasgow Pride last weekend.

He released his first independent single, Strive, in May.